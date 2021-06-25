Halloween Kills Trailer Is A Spooky Good Time!

Halloween made a huge comeback when it released a film focusing on a very important character from the Halloween franchise. The film was actually a success and was really well received by fans. We’ve known for a while that a sequel was coming, and now the Halloween Kills trailer is here. It looks like the film is going to be frighteningly good!

Halloween released a film back in 2018, and Halloween Kills is a direct sequel to that one. The 2018 Halloween was also a sequel, though. It had a lot of hype surrounding it because it was kind of a sequel to the earlier films in the franchise. We’re talking like… the first film.

The 2018 Halloween picked up about forty years after the first one, which is insane. The film disregarded pretty much every Halloween after the first one and focused only on the original, picking up that many years later. It’s rare that we get sequels like that.

Jamie Lee Curtis returned for Halloween 2018 and is returning once again. She’s ready to take the fight to Michael Myers once again and end him once and for all. The trailer makes it clear that she is ready to end true evil once and for all.

Kyle Richard, Nancy Stephens and Charles Cyphers are also returning from the original film, along with Jamie Lee Curtis who will be playing the famous Laurie Strode. David Gordon Green is returning to direct Halloween Kills after directing the 2018 film as well.

John Carpenter is also returning to this film, and we’re sure you don’t need an introduction to him. Just in case, Carpenter did the soundtrack for the original Halloween film all the way back in 1979. How cool is that!?

Halloween Kills is out in theatres on October 15th. A third film in this sequel trilogy is set to come out in 2022 and should end the series.