Florian Munteanu Says Marvel Was Secretive From The Start For Shang-Chi!

Okay, so we all know how secretive Marvel/Disney can be. They go to absolutely incredible lengths to keep their movies from leaking. That hasn’t stopped it from happening, of course, but they certainly do their best. We’ve even heard stories of Disney claiming they can take someone’s house, in the case of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Still, that’s never stopped the likes of Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, and Alfred Molina from revealing some stuff they shouldn’t. Shang-Chi actor Florian Munteanu says Marvel was secretive from the start, though!

Florian Munteanu spoke about all this recently with ComicBook.com. He discussed what happened when he joined Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. He wasn’t even told what film he was auditioning for, but being a huge Marvel fan he actually figured it out! We now know that Munteanu will be playing the villain Razor Fist.

When speaking with ComicBook Munteanu said “I feel like the process itself is not too different to other movies. I mean, you audition, you do scenes, you send them over, you send the self tapes over. And then the tough part starts because you have to wait and you don’t know if anything happens. Obviously, I knew that it was for a Marvel movie and since I’m a big fan of the MCU and a comic nerd myself, I put one-and-one together and I knew this has to be Shang-Chi. Once I was reading through the scenes, I knew. I just didn’t know what character it was for, what exact character. But then I feel like three or four weeks later, I got a call from my agency and they told me, ‘Hey, Marvel wants to talk to you.’ And it’s like, hell yeah.”

That’s one heck of a process if you ask me! Still, I can’t wait to see him in action in Shang-Chi! Regardless of if Marvel was secretive from the start, I just want to see the movie! We’ll be looking forward to Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings which releases this Friday.