Final Fantasy XIII Is Joining Xbox Game Pass Today!

A while ago, we learned that a whole bunch of Final Fantasy games would be headed to the Xbox Game Pass. Most of these games had never even hit an Xbox console before, and it included some of the best Final Fantasy games of all time. I’m talking about Final Fantasy VII of course. Though, others including VIII, IX, XII and XIII were included as well. Most have made it, some have already been moved out but Final Fantasy XIII never made it… until now. Final Fantasy XIII is joining Xbox Game Pass this September, finally!

Funnily enough, Final Fantasy XIII is something of a black sheep in the Final Fantasy family. It was met with mixed to negative reviews when it first came out all the way back in 2009. People complained of quite a few things upon its release.

The lack of exploration was cited as a major problem with the game. Though, for the record, the world does open up closer to the end of the game. People also strongly disliked most of the characters, especially Lightning, Hope, and Snow. Lightning especially has been compared to cardboard, personality-wise.

One thing people can’t complain about when it comes to the game though is the graphics. We’re over ten years later and the game still, frankly, looks superb. It’s not surprising when you consider the fact that Square Enix always tends to push graphical boundaries.

Either way, those who have never played it will finally get the chance. They won’t have to wait long either. The game is joining Xbox Game Pass on September 2, which just so happens to be today. Now that Final Fantasy XIII is joining Xbox Game Pass, more people will be able to see which side they fall on in regards to the game.

Now’s your chance! Let me know what you think of Final Fantasy XIII down in the comments! I loved it, personally!