Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Tons Of New Info! Beta Sign-Ups Start Today!

Square Enix literally just ended a Livestream where they showed some new info for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. This is a battle royale game set in the Final Fantasy VII universe that is going to be available on Android and IOS. The First Soldier new trailer was pretty cool!

We learned a bunch of information during the live stream! We know the fighting will take place in Midgar, and Square showed a bunch of famous locations from the Final Fantasy universe.

Unlike other Battle Royale games, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will have monsters roaming around. Players who might prefer traditional RPGs can farm these monsters to level up. You’ll always have to end up fighting other players, but at least you can gain some EXP even if you don’t enjoy battling other players.

The game will also have material, which is to be expected. Materia can be equipped to use magic. Collecting the same Materia repeatedly will strengthen the one you’re using.

It looks like the game has the potential to be something fun and unique. Even in the oversaturated market of Battle Royale games, this one looks like it has some serious potential.

There is also the fact that it is set in the universe of one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. Not just that, but in the universe of arguably the most popular game in that franchise.

The beta will be live from June 1st – June 7th.

Beta sign-ups begin today at 6 am and end on May 27

BETA SIGN-UPS

Final Fantasy is huge and has a wide appeal. I doubt Square-Enix isn’t taking this seriously. Truth be told this game could be a serious moneymaker for Square Enix. We just have to hope that Square find a decent balance between paid options in the game.

The last thing we want is for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier to become a cheap, money-grubbing, forgettable game.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will be out sometime this year!