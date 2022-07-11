Fans Of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Were Disappointed That the Film Didn’t Include a Simple Link To ‘Venom’

Fans, critics, and casual audiences alike have been raving about Thor: Love and Thunder since it debuted in theaters on November 25. Unfortunately, the latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come under heavy fire from critics, fans, and uninterested viewers alike this week.

Despite this, Taika Waititi’s return to New Asgard has decimated the box office, with Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo adventure earning a worldwide opening weekend of more than $300 million. While the film as a whole has been divisive, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher has emerged unscathed from the mayhem.

That’s to be expected when one of the best actors in the business plays an over-the-top villain in a superhero blockbuster, but some people have complained that Gorr doesn’t get enough screen time. Unfortunately, this implies fans were forced to voice their dissatisfaction at a potential Venom reference that might have been excluded from Love and Thunder.

The Necrosword and Knull were connected via a spider-like thread in the Spider-Man: No Way Home stinger, thus it wouldn’t have been totally out of the realm of possibility for them to appear in a Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptation. Sony will continue to command that vessel for now, but leaving breadcrumbs isn’t necessary for a film like Love and Thunder, which already appeared to have been mercilessly trimmed in the editing room.