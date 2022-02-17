Doctor Strange 2: Super Bowl LVI Biggest Trailer

It’s not uncommon for Marvel Studios movies to set numerous records. Spider-Man: No Way Home ascended to the top of the box office in no time, easily surpassing all previous bests by a long shot. Even outside of the films’ consistent box office success, Marvel Studios’ marketing efforts continue to raise the bar.

Take, for example, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. Prior to Super Bowl LVI, Disney released the debut trailer for Dr. Strange 2 ahead of schedule, during one of TV’s most-watched events of the year. According to analytics companies, the preview for Sam Raimi’s film is now the most-watched trailer released during this year’s Super Bowl.

In the 24 hours following its release, the trailer for Multiverse of Madness amassed 93.12 million views across all online platforms, according to data compiled by RelishMix (via Deadline). Others, on the other hand, were neck-and-neck in terms of views. Jurassic World: Dominion at 84.6 million was only ahead of Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series’ 80.34 million; both projects were close in views (with a difference of less than 100K).

Competition was limited, however. Ryan Reynolds’ involvement couldn’t persuade Netflix’s The Adam Project past 32.2 million views. In the first 24 hours since release, Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated horror blockbuster NOPE amassed 21.65 million views, significantly outpacing everyone else—including Marvel’s Moon Knight—who posted less than 16 million hits.

“The door of the multiverse, full of mystery and madness, opens. Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers,” the film’s synopsis reads. ” However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.'”

The fifth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will premiere on May 6th.