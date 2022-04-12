‘Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles’: Get Ready to Download New Fighters!

The third season of the Tales of Demons and Gods anime, The Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles , will add new characters to its ranks as part of today’s official announcement.

The game will include seven new fighters, three of whom are making their debut, while the other four are alternate versions of characters that have previously appeared in the game.

All of the new additions are taken from Demon Slayer’s second season.. These are Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, all in their Season 2 outfits. The remaining fighters are Nezuko (Advanced Demon Form), Daki, Gyutaro, and the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui.

No date has been set for when these new fighters will be added to the game, but they will be introduced on a regular basis and Tengen Uzui is expected to be among the first.

On the same day, the game’s Japanese release date was also revealed, along with pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch version of The Hinokami Chronicles, which are now live and include additional perks when it debuts on June 10.

Full Game

Five Kimetsu Academy Summer Uniform costumes (Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka)

Three Butterfly Mansion Patient Wear costumes (Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira)

One Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Key (Tanjiro Kamado)

16,000 Kimetsu Points

Three bonus character unlock keys for Kimetsu Academy Nezuko, Kimetsu Academy Zenitsu, and Kimetsu Academy Inosuke

The game is now available to download for Sony, Xbox, and PC computers.