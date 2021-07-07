Could There Be Three Seasons Of Loki Coming!?

The last few months have been a wonderful time to be a Marvel fan. We got WandaVision and even though it took a while to find its footing ended up being amazing. WandaVision was a wonderful dive into grief and how certain people cope with it. It also saw Evan Peters into the MCU as Quicksilver – even if it was temporary. Almost immediately after WandaVision ended we were treated to the premiere of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. That show was also incredible, introducing several new elements into the MCU that should be picked up later. It also treated us to finally seeing Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) pick up the shield and become Captain America. Now we have to wait about six weeks for the next MCU show to drop, which is rather unfortunate. But the next one is one that fans are really excited about. Loki! The God of mischief Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will have a whole show for himself. Just like WandaVision and TFATWS were very different shows so too will Loki. And it sounds like Marvel might want Loki to have three seasons. Is Loki to have three seasons, which is two more than the other MCU shows?

Originally Published Before The First Episode Of Loki Launched!

Loki: God Of Mischief

What makes Loki different from the other shows, though? Why could Loki get three seasons when it seems like the others might only get one. Well, for that I think you need to look at how fundamentally different the shows are. Both WandaVision and TFATWS seem like prequels to their respective movies. WandaVision will most likely pick up in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will most likely continue in a fourth Captain America film – which is already being rumored. Loki, on the other hand, looks like it could easily be kept separate from the rest of the MCU. That’s not to say it won’t have effects and ramifications that spread throughout the universe – just that it’s doubtful Loki will end up with his own movie. Heck, I doubt Loki will even appear in an MCU film again. Okay, maybe he might show up in Thor.

Still, the point still stands. WandaVision and TFATWS feel like they’ve done when you reach the last episode, each in their own respective ways. Loki, based on the trailers, looks like a far more traditional television set up. It almost kind of sounds like DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow but with a bigger budget. If that’s the case then it’ll definitely be good. The sources claiming that Loki will get three seasons are the same people who spoke about the Captain America 4 film. At least, according to WeGotThisCovered.

Loki will debut this upcoming June on Disney+!