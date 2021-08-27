Cobra Kai Renewed At Netflix! Season 5 Is Confirmed!

Season 4 isn’t even out yet and Cobra Kai has already been renewed for a fifth season! Fans will be able to continue watching the Karate Kid sequel for at least a couple more seasons! This is awesome news for fans of Cobra Kai!

The show came as a surprise when it was first announced. What was even more surprising was the fact that the show wasn’t just good, it was excellent. It had all the elements that made the Karate Kid great and more! So I hope you all are ready for an exciting fifth season! And like I said above that’s before the fourth season has even released!

For those of you who might not know, this is a Karate Kid sequel. It brings back members of the original cast from the original film. The entire thing takes place 30 years later which is just insane! It’s rare to get a continuation to something that many years later, especially with the original cast members.

Cobra Kai struck gold though as it became quickly apparent that fans were really into it. The story continues with the conflict between Danny LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. It seems like they haven’t learned to get along in the last 30 years, even though Danny won with an illegal kick back in the original film.

Johnny actually decided to reopen the school he once attended, and Danny just isn’t having any of it. Their rivalry reignites and this time it extends to their children as well. In fact the entire next generation of Karate Kid’s is dragged into it, as well.

Well, at the very least we can look forward to both season 4 and 5. I know I’ll be checking both out as soon as they air! Cobra Kai season 4 will hit Netflix sometime in December, so be ready for it!