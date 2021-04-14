Zack Snyder, the man behind all the drama with Justice League, has a new film coming out on Netflix. The newest Zombie film is coming to Netflix on May 21st, but you won’t have to wait that long to see some actual clips from the film! What makes this zombie film special compared to all the other zombie films? Well, nothing. Okay, well this one takes place in a Casino so that’s kind of special, right? Also, the Zombies are smart this time. Well, smarter than regular zombies but still dumber than humans. Well, whatever. It’s zombies so it’ll be kind of fun no matter what. Zack Snyder has been teasing this trailer for what seems like forever, now. Eventually, he just outright said it would drop on the 13th, and here it is! Check out the Army Of The Dead Trailer from Netflix down below! I know you wanna!

Dave Bautista stars in Army of the Dead alongside Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Huma S. Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy. The little blurb about the film reads ” Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

Snyder spoke to EW earlier this year about Army Of The Dead, “It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it’s genre-on-genre in a great way. So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there’s a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters. With Dawn, we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre. That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn’t have room for. It’s this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don’t make fun of the genre — it’s a fine line.”

The film is only a month away, so tell me in the comments below what you thought of the Army Of The Dead trailer. Did you even check out the trailer? Let me know!