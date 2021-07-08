Check Out The Newest Teaser For The Suicide Squad From James Gunn!

We’re one month away from the release of The Suicide Squad and we can’t wait to see James Gunn‘s film! It looks like it will be an absolutely wonderful time, and completely insane! Now you should check out the newest teaser for The Suicide Squad!

The film will debut on HBO Max and in movie theatres on August 6! With only a month away James Gunn decided to give us a brand new teaser for the film over on his Twitter page! We’re going to obviously go ahead and put that below, so you can see it for yourselves!

So, as you might notice it turns out a lot of it is footage we’ve already seen… It’s still pretty exciting though! Even without any new footage, it’s a nice reminder that the film is almost here! I know I’ll be watching it on August 6th the MOMENT it drops on HBO Max.

The plot of the film will see the return of some characters from the original, including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. Whereas other characters are not returning and have been replaced with new characters!

For example, John Cena will be playing Peacemaster and will also be getting his own show on HBO Max later on! Fans can catch the Peacemaker series sometime in 2022, and Cena says it will show why the character is so messed up.

The producer of the film, Peter Safran, talked about how James Gunn came up with the sequel when reporters visited the set in 2019. Thank you to ComicBook.com for the quote!

“There was no plan until James said, ‘That’s a movie I want to go make. And then all the characters that he selected were just characters that he was a fan of and wanted to play with. I think, in typical fashion for James, he picks more obscure characters. Guardians of the Galaxy, they were relatively obscure characters, as well, but he liked the idea of being able to take these characters and imbue them with whatever characters he really wanted, or characteristics that he really wanted to play with.”

Did you enjoy the newest teaser for The Suicide Squad!?