Charlie Cox To Show Up As Daredevil In Hawkeye Reportedly

Alright, so, here’s another rumor that we should all be excited about. If this one ends up being true, Marvel fans are going to freak out! Ever since the rights to Daredevil, and the others, have gone home fans have been wondering when we’ll see those characters next. Well, Charlie Cox might show up as Daredevil in Hawkeye!

This rumor is coming just after reports that Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) could show up in Moon Knight, and then his own R-Rated series. And those come after other rumors involving Daredevil were becoming widespread before.

Originally, people seemed to believe we’d be seeing Cox’s return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though we didn’t have a title at the time. People started freaking out, too, when it was revealed that No Way Home would have a courtroom scene.

Will Cox’s Matt Murdock appear in that? Well, we don’t know yet… But man, we’re hoping alongside every other Marvel fan out there! Even if it’s one or the other, the return of Cox’s Daredevil would be a huge win for the MCU.

The entire problem is that Marvel hasn’t revealed any of its plans for their Netflix characters. Nothing official, anyway, which is incredibly disappointing. We’re not saying that Marvel needs to reveal all its plans to us, but knowing these characters are coming back would go a long way.

For now, all we can do is hope that at least one of these rumors is true. We don’t care whether it’s in Spider-Man or Hawkeye we just want Charlie Cox back! The sooner, the better, so if getting him in Hawkeye brings him back sooner, we’re all for it!

How awesome would it be if we ended up with an actual season 4 for Daredevil? If the rumors for The Punisher are true, then why not Daredevil? They could both end up on Hulu! Come on, please let Daredevil be in Hawkeye!