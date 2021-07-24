BVS Writer On Why Marvel Movies Are More Successful Than DC Ones!

The MCU is freaking huge. Pretty much everyone loves the Marvel movies, and it’s easy to understand why. DC movies, on the other hand, have always been sort of a mixed bag. Now the Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice writer is explaining why Marvel movies are more successful than DC ones.

Batman v Superman is a perfect example of a film that got very mixed reviews. The film wasn’t necessarily the worst thing fans had ever seen. They just felt it was bogged down by a lot of unnecessary stuff. Meanwhile, other aspects of the film were barely explained.

Now, David S. Goyer, the writer of the film, explains why Marvel is killing it and DC is just scraping by.

Here’s what he told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview.

“I think one of the issues is that Marvel’s had consistent leadership for the last 15 years or more, whereas DC hasn’t. There have been all of these changes in terms of who is running DC. That is fundamentally very hard. It’s hard to make any headway when leadership is changing.” He then went on to talk about how close Marvel keeps things to the source material, “One of the other things that’s made Marvel incredibly successful is all of their adaptations are true to the source material. Ant-Man feels like Ant-Man. The Hulk feels like the Hulk. They don’t try to change things up. I would say, try to hew closer to what was the original intent. So, it’s having a consistent universe, having consistent leadership and staying true to the source material.”

All of this lines up with what fans have heard in regards to how Warner Bros makes movies. It sounds like every creative decision is questioned and they constantly changed things. That very well could be why Marvel movies are more successful than DC ones.

Maybe DC can take a page out of Marvel’s book for once.