Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses the “Fantastic Four” Rumors

Since the Fantastic Four reboot was abruptly taken from director Jon Watts, fans have been busy speculating about who might take on the directors role for the team’s fifth live-action film with a fourth different cast.

Plenty of folks have been thrown in the mix, including John Krasinski for obvious reasons that have nothing to do with the acclaim that greeted A Quiet Place and its sequel, but many franchise fans have been pushing for Bryce Dallas Howard to move up to a big budget blockbuster.

The actress shocked everyone after she made a splash in the effects-heavy Disney-backed realm, such as with Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, proving that she’s no stranger to action-packed stories set in a beloved universe.

At a Jurassic World Dominion press event in Mexico City (via TikTok), the director was asked about her chances of helming Fantastic Four, and she wasted no time attempting to squelch the speculation.

“Oh my God I don’t think it’s happening—I mean, I know [this doesn’t] involve me or anything. I swear to God, I swear to God. Yeah, yeah, for real. Total rumors. Total rumors, but you know, yeah… Thank you.”

Of course, the cloud of mystery that envelops everything Marvel Cinematic Universe-related means that Fantastic Four may already have a replacement in place and ready to go, whether or not it’s chosen by fans.