Britney Spears: Fans Concerned by Her Nude Instagram Photos

On Nov. 12, a California court terminated the conservatorship that had governed Britney Spears’ life for nearly 14 years, tying her even more closely to her father Jamie Spears. The decision was preceded by a grassroots #FreeBritney movement that has been fighting for years for the star’s liberation, claiming that the legal agreement was abusive and over

She’s been dealing with her new existence while sharing insights into it with fans via frequent Instagram postings in the nearly two months since she left the deal.

While you’d be difficult to find someone who supports conservatorship, others are concerned about Spears’ well-being, especially given that she posted a nude photo on Instagram (albeit modestly edited) on Thursday, with the caption “Free woman energy has never felt better,” in the wake of her 40th birthday.

Spears had been collapsing under tremendous stress and torment for the previous two years. The media and paparazzi scoured every aspect of her personal life, demanding answers to their questions.

She surrounded herself with liars and cheats, including her previous manager Sam Lutfi and ex-boyfriend Adnan Ghalibmer, both of whom Jamie Spears had obtained restraining orders against after seizing control of his daughter’s affairs.

Spears’s actions, on the other hand, appeared to be motivated more by boosting his earnings than by safeguarding Britney. According to an Insider piece, he was paying himself $16,000 a month to manage her estate, $2,000 more than Spears herself was paid.

This, of course, is extra to Jamie’s other charges in order to keep the cash flowing. Jamie compelled her daughter into years-long Las Vegas residencies to ensure that the money would not run out.

It’s at this point that everyone appears to genuinely want the best for Spears. There can be no doubting it. And, of course, we’re now living in a different era than 2008, when society took pleasure in seeing famous young women cut down for sport.

However, at what point does rooting for Britney’s happiness and success become clouded by toxic positivity, especially if clear-cut warning signals reemerge?

Most die-hard Britney Spears fans seem unconcerned by her recent, sometimes eyebrow-raising social media postings, and some even praise them.

