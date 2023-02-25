Brie Larson is Celebrating One-Week Closer to ‘The Marvels’ with an Epic Dance Party!

Published on February 25th, 2023 | Updated on February 25th, 2023 | By FanFest

Brie Larson has creatively and adorably reminded us all to mark our calendars for the release of her highly-anticipated film The Marvels.

Actress Brie Larson, star of Captain Marvel, posted a delightful selfie and an entertaining dance video to her Twitter account.

Larson’s witty tweet helped ease some of the worries revolving around the movie. Initially, it was supposed to arrive in cinemas during summertime; however, a last-minute delay caused its debut date to line up with Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5 launch.

Fans were ecstatic about the much-awaited movie, and eagerly anticipate seeing Brie Larson reprise her role as Captain Marvel.

OH MY GOD https://t.co/TCn0CThUXm — delaney • tlou era (@ddelaneeyy) February 24, 2023

Fans eagerly demanded Marvel Studios release a trailer for The Marvels, so they could develop an expectation of what is to come.

One fan hilariously proposed to use Larson’s funny dance moves as a way of counting down the days until the film comes out!

this how i’m gonna measure my days now https://t.co/FjpiNSImX0 — ✵just anna ᱬ (Taylor’s Version)⸆⸉ (@slytherinidiot) February 24, 2023

Everyone was captivated by Larson’s spirited, lighthearted energy.

She´s so happy!! I love it!! https://t.co/LYb91IHQAx — Brie Larson Fan #TheMarvels (@BLWorldW) February 24, 2023

A sharp-eyed follower of their’s noticed Larson wearing the same dress from a previous SNL show.

That snl dress https://t.co/ClRLIgAbuo — Scoob Bayless (@EvenGooderDawg) February 24, 2023

In Marvels, the extraordinary Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Kamala Khan (Ms.Marvel) and Monica Rambeau face a bewildering phenomenon in which each time they use their powers, they switch places! Baffled by this mystery, the superheroine trio join forces to uncover its source. Starring Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris as these powerful protagonists – get ready for an action-packed story full of exceptional heroes!

Marvel Studios believes in the potential of The Marvels, so much that they are releasing it around the same time as last year’s hit movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We can’t wait to witness how audiences respond to this film leading up to Christmas!

Mark your calendars! The Marvels will be hitting theaters on November 23rd.