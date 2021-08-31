Black Panther 2 Photos Reveal Intense Car Chase! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Still Scheduled For Next Year!

Tons of people are hard at work on Black Panther 2 right now, so we’ve been getting hints here and there of what’s going on. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has to, unfortunately, deal with the passing of Chadwick Boseman. We have strong suspicions that T’challa’s sister will be taking over the role of Black Panther, though we’ll have to wait and see. For now, Black Panther 2 photos seem to reveal an intense car chase!

There are a few pictures, and even a clip, that TheDirect tweeted out earlier on Monday which reveals a look at this car chase. As of right now, it is impossible to tell where in the film it takes place or what eve, exactly, is happening.

I’m going to go ahead and post the tweets down below, but you should really check out their website for more info!

The muscle car and dirt bike follow a motorcycle as they loop around for another shot. pic.twitter.com/z0YoQ2bh2B — Liam Crowley – TheDirect.com (@LiamTCrowley) August 30, 2021

The little we do know about the film is rather hopeful. We know the film has chosen to focus on not just one character but to have an ensemble of a cast. Two main characters will include Letitia Wright as Shuri and Danai Gurira as Okoye. Both will be reprising their roles from the original Black Panther film. On a random note, Danai Gurira was a lead on The Walking Dead for several years.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not be recasting T’challa, out of respect for Chadwick Boseman. As of right now, I’m fairly certain it has not been revealed how Marvel intends to address his character’s absence. We hope it is handled well though.

Like I mentioned above, the main theory revolves around T’challa’s sister Shuri taking over the role of Black Panther. For confirmation on this though, I guess we’ll have to wait until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on July 8, 2022.

How do you feel about the Black Panther 2 photos and the intense car chase they reveal? Let us know down in the comments.