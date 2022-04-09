Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Announce They are Engaged

We typically check out Jennifer Lopez‘s On the J Lo newsletter for breaking news. Do you remember what it means? It’s a combination of “on the down low” and “On the Six.” Yes, it’s an excellent celebrity newsletter name because Ben Affleck has no doubt assured her many times over.

“I don’t know if you guys know that that is, but it is my inner circle where I share my more personal things, and this one’s definitely on the J Low,” Lopez has said in a video aired on her Instagram grid today, hyping the top-secret newsletter announcement.

What’s the scoop? Bennifer are engaged!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

She’s not incorrect that the news is for her inner circle, since the announcement appears to have caused the newsletter’s website to go down, leaving late-comers out of luck.

As the industry leader, Lopez made a surprise announcement on her Facebook page early last night that big news was on the way and, as she is known for doing.

When fans noticed a rather large green gem on her ring finger, there had been some speculation that Bennifer 2.0 is about to get married.

Back in 2002, Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with a pink 6.1 carat Harry Winston diamond, but it was not to be. The portmanteau power couple initially delayed the wedding due to “excessive media interest,” and then called off the entire affair.

Meanwhile, both have married, started a family, divorced, and engaged in questionable PDA with other renowned individuals. But what matters is that these two lunatic kids found their way back to one another!

The pair reconciled in the spring of 2021, after Affleck and Lopez broke up with Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez, respectively, and it’s been non-stop drama since then.

Marry Me is currently streaming on Peacock.