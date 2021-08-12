Aquaman 2: Better Than The First One According To Black Manta!

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom recently entered production, and fans are excited for Arthur Curry to return. Well, almost all the fans. Maybe not the ones who will be boycotting the movie because of Amber Heard. Even so, Aquaman 2 is better than the first one according to Black Manta himself!

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is praising the second film while doing press for the upcoming film. Well, maybe not just for the upcoming film, but it’s certainly going to be coming up a lot until it finally releases.

Recently Yahya Abdul-Mateen II spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, which is where he revealed his thoughts on the Aquaman sequel. Aquaman is considered one of the best DCEU films, so to say the second one is better is high praise.

Here’s hoping it’s true, though.

“I think the script is better than it was in the first one. “It gives the actors a lot of good storytelling moments. In Aquaman, we just got a small introduction to Black Manta and to some of his motivations. In this one, I get to exercise and breathe a little bit more. I’m showing some different colors with this one….The bad guy is always more interesting to explore.” he told THR.

Mateen also previously spoke to ComicBook.com where he spoke at length about what he wants to see in Black Manta’s future. As well as how easy it is for Black Manta to appear in the Aquaman films.

“Anywhere where he has a device or plot to get back to Aquaman, he’s going to use it. So, he can show up wherever. But when he does I hope that we get to see more of his wit and more of the comedic parts of Black Manta and see more of the things that make him [the Black Manta] that I know and the human that the fans, and the people in this universe, have grown to love over the years.” he told them.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom should dive into movie theatres on December 16, 2022. Will Aquaman 2 be better than the first one? We hope so.