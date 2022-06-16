Amber Heard Reveals What She’ll Tell her Daughter about Johnny Depp and the Trial

In the first interview of Amber Heard after she lost her defamation case to Johnny Depp, Heard reveals what she’ll tell her daughter about the entire thing.

Amber Heard has said that she was right to stand up for herself in the defamation case against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. In her first interview since the verdict came down in favor of Mr Depp, Ms Heard also talked about the future and whether she will tell her daughter everything about what she went through.

The preview clips of the interview were posted on Twitter by NBC’s TODAY Show.

“How do you see your future now?” host Savannah Guthrie is heard asking Ms Heard in one of the clips. Heard is seen responding with a smile, “I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

“One day you may want to tell your daughter about this,” the host is further heard saying in the clip. “Or have to tell your daughter about everything you’ve gone through. What would you want to say?”

“I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing,” Ms Heard said. “I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.” The second part of the interview is scheduled to air this week.

The Aquaman star had revealed last year that she secretly welcomed her first child via surrogate.

Ms Heard posted a photo on her Instagram handle in July last year, which showed her tenderly cradling her daughter, named Oonagh Paige, on her chest.

After the verdict was announced in his favour on June 1, Mr Depp said that he kept himself motivated to pursue the trial for his children. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that,” he said while reacting to the verdict.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded $15 million in damages by the jury, but she will only have to pay $10.35 million because of a Virginia law that limits punitive damages. In her countersuit, she was awarded $2 million in damages.