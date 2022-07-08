Amber Heard is ‘Begging’ Johnny Depp to Reduce her $10 Million Debt

Amber Heard is reported to be meeting with Johnny Depp privately in order to reduce her $10 million debt.

This claim has been made by a report from Marca. In their findings, the publication revealed that Ms. Heard has been going around trying to renegotiate her debt with Mr. Depp directly.

Ms. Heard is having a hard time getting the 10 million and 350 thousand dollars she owes. She and her ex-husband couldn’t agree on how to handle this debt.

Many people think that this failed meeting is why Ms. Heard has started her appeal against the verdict. She says that the juror no. 15 was not qualified to serve on the jury.

The court filing reads, “The Court should investigate whether juror 15 properly served on the jury. On the juror list panel sent to counsel before voir dire, the Court noted that the individual who would later be designated juror 15 had a birth year of 1945.”

“Juror 15, however, was clearly born later than 1945. Publicly available information demonstrates that he appears to have been born in 1970.”

“This discrepancy raises the question whether juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the Court to serve on the jury.”

We'll keep you posted on all post-trial happenings between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

