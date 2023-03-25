A ‘Walking Dead’ Negan – Inspired Threat Lands Fort Wayne, Indiana Man in Jail

An Allen County Police officer received a terrifying threat from a Fort Wayne native referencing the popular TV show “The Walking Dead” – and now, this individual is facing serious felony charges.

On Thursday, prosecutors from Allen County charged Anthony Lidster—a 34-year-old man—with two severe felony counts of intimidation and lesser misdemeanors of marijuana possession as well as paraphernalia possession.

Lidster was charged with informing an officer he would remember his face and name, likening himself to Negan–the notorious antagonist from The Walking Dead who utilized a barbed-wire bat to brutally murder individuals on the beloved television series and comic book.

Last Sunday, police were summoned to a local residence after receiving reports of domestic battery, as indicated in documents from Allen Superior Court.

Emergency dispatchers said a woman called them and said a man was sitting on her and “punching his fists together.”

Upon arrival, officers found Lidster outside the home.

When conversing with the police officers, Lidster admitted he had “weed, a bowl and a grinder” on his person according to court documents.

Not only did he allegedly declare that there were “tons of weed” in the house, but the woman whom he was charged with sitting on proceeded to take all of it out and show it to law enforcement authorities. According to court documents, this is what occurred.

As officers escorted Lidster to the jail due to minor charges, court documents allege that he declared one of them would be the “first guy [he] goes to kill when [he] gets out.”

When Lidster was accused of threatening to remember the officer’s name and face, claiming he’d be that person’s Negan – a reference to an infamous Walking Dead character – court documents reported.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s iconic character Negan was notoriously known for his barbed wire-wrapped bat, dubbed Lucille. This bloody weapon caused shockwaves when it was used to brutally murder beloved characters Abraham and Glenn in what critics deemed the “iconic” season 6 cliffhanger and season 7 premiere of the television show The Walking Dead.

After being apprehended on preliminary charges, Lidster was released based on his own recognizance. Upon the prosecutors’ formal indictment of him, a new warrant for his arrest has been issued; however, it remains uncertain whether he is newly incarcerated at Allen County Jail.