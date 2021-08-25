Will Smith is an incredible actor, and he’s been in a huge number of projects. He’s been acting for a huge number of years and has tackled a variety of interesting roles. From stuff like The Pursuit Of Happiness to his stint as Deadshot in Suicide Squad. Now, a new Will Smith film is killing it on Hulu!

The film that’s doing well on Hulu might not be what you expect! Out of all the films Will Smith has starred in this isn’t the one I expected to be #5 on Hulu. That’s a pretty big feat, it means a huge number of people are checking out the film.

These come courtesy of FlixPatrol. They claim that Bad Boys For Life is currently sitting at #5 on Hulu’s rankings, which, as I mentioned above is really impressive. The new Will Smith film is killing it for real!

Bad Boys For Life isn’t just any old movie, to be fair. It is a sequel to the 2003 sequel to the original Bad Boys, Bad Boys II. Obviously, fans are enjoying it if it’s doing so well on Hulu!

The film was by no means award-worthy, but it was certainly full of action and fast-paced. It was an awesome film to check out last summer, and a good way to stay distracted while the world was falling apart around us.

The film did pretty well at the box office, and critics seemed to enjoy it, too. It managed to make over $204 million in North America, which is pretty awesome all on its own. The good reviews certainly didn’t hurt either.

We’re expecting Bad Boys For Life to be the final film in the Bad Boys series. If that was the end then at the very least fans will be able to agree that it was a great end to the franchise.

What do you think of Bad Boys For Life‘s status on Hulu? Let us know in the comments!