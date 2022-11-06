Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Children are Their Top Priority Despite the Couple’s Divorce Proceedings

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a cooperative co-parenting relationship. The 45-year-old spent last weekend practicing with the Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, according to People magazine.

News of the couple divorcing “He is always happy when he is with his kids,” Tom and Gisele spend more time apart from each other now, so the kids are getting more used to it. The parents lived separately for months, until their divorce was finalized. The night it was official, Brady took their 12½-year old son Benjamin Rein and 9½ Vivian Lake to see a movie. He also has a 15-year-old son with ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.

An insider noted that whenever Hanks’ children are with him, he tries to make various fun activities for them to do. They added that it is clear he loves being a father and takes an active role when caring for his kids. This comes after the news that Bündchen and Hanks have recently decided to divorce August of last year after 10 years of marriage. Another source close to Bündchen said she seems overall fine given the situation; they continued on saying her main focus now is her children—knowing full well they will be taken care of by their father while away from home.

Tom Brady looked happy days after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was finalized as he went trick-or-treating with their kids.

“They obviously haven’t had the same goal for their relationship, but they do for their kids,” the insider said “They will continue to work hard to make sure things are best for the kids Gisele is immensely proud of her kids. She tries to stay positive

“She is grateful for the time she spent with Tom. The source continued, expressing that though she is ready for a new chapter now.

A source stated that Brady and Bündchen came to an agreement of joint custody over their children after finalizing their divorce rapidly on Oct.

28, with Brady relocating to Tampa and Bündchen traveling to Miami, where her ex-husband currently resides.

Brady said in a statement that he and Bündchen have been “blessed with beautiful and wonderful children,” whom they will continue to raise together. He added that the kids “will continue to be the center of our world in every way.” Bündchen also addressed the divorce in a release stating, “My priority has always been–and will always be–our children. We love them very much and we will continue co-parenting to give them what they deserve.”