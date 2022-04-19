1986 ‘Super Mario’ Turned 4k

Fans have gone to great lengths to resubmit an old 1986 cinematic endeavor from the franchise, even as production of the live-action Super Mario film continues.

The Super Mario Bros. – The Great Mission to Save Princess Peach is a one-hour Japanese animated feature based on the Super Mario Bros.game, which was first released in 1986. After Princess Peach attempted to flee her video game world, King Koopa imprisoned her, and Mario and Luigi rescued her.

Mario is played by Toru Furuya (InuYasha: The Final Act), Luigi by Yu Mizushima (Naruto), and the captive princess Mami Yamase by Mami Yamase.

The four-minute video details how Femboy Films restored the film, and they also provide technical specifics. The crew had access to a range of tools not just for resurrecting stills, but also for recapturing the original audio.

Because it was “more accurate to how the film would have sounded in theaters,” the group selected a 2-channel Dolby Surround Sound track.

The team cleaned the stills, scratched and dirt from them, then color corrected them using several sources, replacing any changed English phrases with new English ones.

The company behind the restoration, Femboy Films, has spoken up to praise their efforts.

We are honored to be the ones to restore this film to get it looking the best it ever has, and likely the best it ever will…

The Super Mario Bros. – The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach 4K remaster is now available to stream on YouTube and the Internet Archive.