Let’s be serious, about 50 percent 90 percent of the country is currently playing the mobile game Pokemon Go. For those of us 80’s-90’s babies, how could we not? It is pretty much our childhood in the palm of our hands. Literally. One of the cool things about the Pokemon Go app is that you can utilize the camera on your phone and see the Pokemon right in front of you, on your public roadway… park… and yes, even Bathroom…if that’s where you’re playing the game at the time.

I’ve compiled a listicle of some pretty hilarious tweets of photos people have taken screenshots of, while playing the game.

1.

When you’re riding Tower of Terror but you gotta catch that Poliwag. #PokemonGOpic.twitter.com/TiNxvPNGW3 — Justin Staggs (@the_staggie) July 11, 2016

2.

3.

4.

Her: Come over my parents arent home

Me: I can’t

Her: Why?

Me: Snorlax is blocking the road#PokemonGOpic.twitter.com/UHhBPxtubi — Brother Kami (@SunsetWheel) July 19, 2016

5.

Look who showed up at dinner and it took me so many times to catch her omg #PokemonGOpic.twitter.com/Q3Qzm9POq5 — Aly (@starsabove0oru) July 19, 2016

6.

Magmar…are you lost, buddy? Just gotta get away from it all? #PokemonGOpic.twitter.com/6O1NcLQiKi — Instinct | PKSparkxx (@PKSparkxx) July 19, 2016

7.

8.

I told him we were going to put pennies on the tracks @PokemonGoApppic.twitter.com/RdW1AKMsAJ — nick mastodon (@nickmastodon) July 10, 2016

9.

10.

THERE’S A RATTATA IN MY TANNING BED! AND HE’S NOT WEARING PROTECTIVE GOGGLES! AND I’M NAKED! #PokemonGOpic.twitter.com/wbO9EpPSct — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 9, 2016

11.

12.

13.

Do you have any funny Pokemon Go Screenshots?! Share them with us in the comments!