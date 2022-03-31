According to the Academy, Will Smith Could Face Expulsion

The Academy has issued another statement regarding the conflict between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the Oscars on Sunday night, revealing that disciplinary actions have been started against Best Actor winner.

The board of governors stated that Smith’s conduct, which included storming the stage to slap Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith, had breached the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, which ban physical and verbal abuse as well as “jeopardizing the show’s integrity.”

In a statement, shared by Variety, the Academy referred to the slap as “a deeply shocking traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.” Smith’s actions might result in his Academy expulsion or suspension, according to the statement.

“The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.

“Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions, and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

According to the statement, Smith was asked to leave the ceremony after the incident, but he refused.

The consequences of Smith’s actions is still unclear, although Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg has said that they “unsettling.” “we’re not going to take that Oscar from him.”

Smith has apologized twice for his conduct, once while accepting his Best Actor award for King Richard shortly after the slap and again on Instagram. Rock finally made a public statement last night that he’s not prepared to talk about it just yet.