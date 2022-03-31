Chris Rock Breaks Silence on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

At a stand-up performance in Boston, comedian and actor Chris Rock has finally addressed the much-discussed Will Smith slap from last Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.

After staying silent on the matter in the days following the altercation, Rock, via Variety, told his crowd at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre that he is “still processing” what transpired.

Beginning the show with a pointed “How was your weekend?”, during the opening of his routine, he also stated that his show has nothing to do with the Oscars.

“I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened.

However, Rock also indicated that he’ll release a statement on the matter when he’s ready and that it will be both “serious and funny.”

So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”According to Variety, Rock, donning an all-white suit, walked onto the stage to a roaring, standing ovation that he tried to quell with several attempts — “Yo, let me do the show!”

Following his brief address of the incident, an audience member reportedly shouted “Fuck Will Smith!” before Rock responded, “I’m going to tell some jokes now.”

After Rock made a joke at Smith’s expense about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, the actor slapped him in the face following a punch line mocking her shaved head (a choice she made due to her alopecia).

Smith, on the other hand, has addressed the slap several times since it occurred. He apologized to the Academy and those watching while accepting his Best Actor award for King Richard, and he did so again on Instagram — this time directly to Rock.