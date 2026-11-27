Five things for your FanFest weekend: Hogwarts costume details, a tournament-winning Pokémon deck, a Thanksgiving thriller, a confirmed December game launch, and a spirited stop in the archive.

Three standout FanFest stories

Costume designer Holly Waddington explains the aubergine knitwear, custom tartan and ceremonial hoods viewers will see when the HBO series arrives in December.

New winner interviews and published deck lists offer a close look at the Masters division result from Pokémon’s November tournament at Makuhari Messe.

Philadelphia rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit before Elliott’s 59-yard field goal with two seconds left sealed a 39–38 win over Dallas.

Verified upcoming release

Microids has confirmed the cooperative adventure for December 1 on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S. FanFest’s preview shows how gliding, swings and magical copies turn the woods into a playful co-op space.

What to Watch Next Week

Monday, November 30–Sunday, December 6

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