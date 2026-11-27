Five things for your FanFest weekend: Hogwarts costume details, a tournament-winning Pokémon deck, a Thanksgiving thriller, a confirmed December game launch, and a spirited stop in the archive.
Three standout FanFest stories
HBO’s Harry Potter gives Hogwarts a new uniform with room for personality
Costume designer Holly Waddington explains the aubergine knitwear, custom tartan and ceremonial hoods viewers will see when the HBO series arrives in December.
Hiromu Sasaki’s Dragapult ex list wins Pokémon’s Chiba Champions League
New winner interviews and published deck lists offer a close look at the Masters division result from Pokémon’s November tournament at Makuhari Messe.
Jake Elliott’s 59-yarder completes Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving comeback
Philadelphia rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit before Elliott’s 59-yard field goal with two seconds left sealed a 39–38 win over Dallas.
Verified upcoming release
Hela: of Mice & Magic launches December 1
Microids has confirmed the cooperative adventure for December 1 on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S. FanFest’s preview shows how gliding, swings and magical copies turn the woods into a playful co-op space.
What to Watch Next Week
Monday, November 30–Sunday, December 6
- Games — December 1: Hela: of Mice & Magic launches on PC, PS5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S. See the FanFest game calendar.
- Streaming — December 4: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway premieres on Disney+. See the FanFest streaming calendar.
- Sports cards — December 4: 2026 Bowman U Signature Football reaches its announced Hobby release date. See the FanFest sports card calendar.
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