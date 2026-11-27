The Pokémon Card Game’s Japanese site published its Chiba Champions League winners’ interviews on November 27, offering a closer look at the tournament held November 21–23 at Makuhari Messe. Hiromu Sasaki won the Masters division with a Dragapult ex list. The event uses the 2027 season name, even though its Chiba round was played in November 2026. For players making sense of the result from outside Japan, the new interviews are a useful starting point alongside the deck lists published after the event.

Sasaki’s victory was his second at a Champions League event, the organizer says. His Chiba deck included four Crushing Hammer, according to the list examined by specialist site Pokéca Times. The runner-up used a Festival Lead deck. That pairing gives players a better reason to study the final than simply seeing which Pokémon won. One list made space for cards that can disrupt energy attachments. The other aimed to build a functioning board around small Pokémon that reward having the right pieces in place together.

The official Japanese Pokémon Card Game channel’s second-day broadcast from Chiba.

Why four copies are more interesting than the name of the winner

The exact list matters because two players who both say they use Dragapult ex can be making different decisions about how to reach the same attack. Sasaki’s four Crushing Hammer slots are a good example. Each card carries an uncertain result because it depends on a coin flip. What makes the choice interesting is deciding that the possibility of slowing the other player is valuable enough to reserve that much room in the deck. Other cards have to be left out to make the space. The full list lets a reader see which supporting Pokémon, Energy cards and other Trainers remained available after those slots were accounted for.

A player examining the deck can separate two questions. The first is whether it has enough ways to enact its own plan. The second is whether making the opponent spend more time getting set up gives that plan useful room to work. Those questions shouldn’t be treated as the same simply because both can influence the outcome of a turn. A successful opening can be the product of finding the right resources. It can also begin with an opponent facing an extra decision about replacing a resource they expected to keep. The best way to see the distinction is to follow several turns before looking at the final prize count.

Pokéca Times says Sasaki had already used those same 60 cards to win a City League event. That detail makes the Chiba list a useful record of how one player carried an existing decision into a bigger field. For anyone comparing variations, it is more informative to note that continuity than to assume the largest event prompted an entirely new build.

A complete winning list is more informative than a screen grab of its headline card because the list shows where slots went. Its limits are easier to see when comparing it with a different version of the same archetype. One may want more options for finding Pokémon or recovering resources. Another may make more room for interruption. Both can be called Dragapult ex because the central attacker gives the deck its identity, even when the experience of playing against them is different.

What the other finishers add to the picture

Pokéca Times lists a Festival Lead build in second and lists Cynthia’s Garchomp ex and a Kangaskhan-based toolbox among the semifinalists. The point of looking at those records together is to see more than one route into the last rounds. A strong result for one build doesn’t erase the other problems players had to solve during the tournament. A list can reach a late round by applying pressure in a way its opponents couldn’t easily match, or by staying flexible enough to manage several kinds of matchup.

The organizer’s interviews also distinguish the Masters outcome from results in the younger divisions. The organizers see a contrast between experienced players succeeding with Dragapult ex and some rising players succeeding with Mega Evolution Pokémon. That’s a useful observation as long as it stays tied to what the interviews actually cover. The experience of several division winners does not measure the strength of every Pokémon in every card pool. It does give readers a starting point for asking what a player saw in a list before choosing to spend an entire tournament with it.

How to use a Japanese result in a different region

The tournament’s official lists use Japanese cards and naming. An English-speaking reader can often identify the strategy from the Pokémon and the other counts, but anyone building a deck for a local tournament needs to confirm that the printings and cards are permitted in that event. Region-specific release schedules can change what is available. An item included because it did useful work in one field may require a different decision in another. Keeping the name, number and format attached to each card is an easier way to avoid confusion than matching artwork from a marketplace photo.

The Japanese organizer also published an official broadcast plan for the Masters competition. The footage gives viewers a way to see the live decisions that a deck list can only imply. When a player has disruption available, see whether they commit it at a moment when the opponent already has a quick way to replace the resource. When they hold it, look for what has to change before that decision makes sense. A game replay won’t answer every question about a list, but it can show why similar opening hands can lead to very different turns.

The organizer now lists the next stop, Miyagi, for February 12–14, 2027. That gives fans of the Japanese circuit a distinct date to watch for the next comparison. The most useful record to take away from Chiba is a dated result with a specific winning list, the runner-up’s different approach and the choices each invites players to examine. Sasaki’s win puts Dragapult ex in the headline. Four slots for a card that can interrupt the other player’s timing make the deck worth reading all the way through.

For collectors, there’s a simpler reason to preserve the lists even if they never intend to enter a tournament. A page of cards gathered around an actual winning build records how those cards were used together, which editions were available and which ordinary Trainers supported the more recognizable Pokémon. The event date and division are as useful on that binder label as the name of the deck.

Sources

Champions League 2027 Chiba Winners’ Interviews — Pokémon Card Game Japan, November 27, 2026

Champions League 2027 Chiba Masters Results and Top 32 Decks — Pokéca Times, November 23, updated November 25, 2026

Champions League 2027 Chiba Broadcast Announcement — Pokémon Card Game Japan, November 13, 2026

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