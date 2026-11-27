Jake Elliott made a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left on Thanksgiving night, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 39–38. Philadelphia came back from a 31–10 third-quarter deficit. Joe Milton III, making his third NFL start, threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground. On November 27, the Eagles’ account of the game placed that performance at the center of what the team identified as the largest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history.

The kick was the first time Philadelphia led. Getting into position for it depended on a good deal more than Milton and the offense getting hot at the right moment. Dallas had one score of its own left in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles missed a chance to tie. Ty Robinson helped change the next two opportunities with a blocked punt and a late fourth-down sack. The two plays explain how a team that had spent much of the evening chasing the scoreboard got one more possession near midfield.

How the lead got small enough to matter

Dallas led 28–10 at halftime and 31–10 in the third quarter. With the number of remaining possessions becoming a concern, the first task for Philadelphia was to change the game quickly enough that one productive drive did not simply use up the opportunity for another. The Eagles’ recap says all three of Milton’s touchdown passes came after he moved outside the pocket. That was particularly important when a play’s original timing no longer gave him a clean route to a receiver.

DeVonta Smith finished with 11 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns, according to the team’s account. Dallas could defend the route he initially ran and still have another problem if Milton extended the play. Philadelphia’s description of the first score shows why. Smith kept moving after his first route had run its course, and the two connected for 50 yards. A receiver and a quarterback can each make a sensible decision after the plan breaks down and still fail to see the same opening. Here, finding the same answer was worth a touchdown.

Smith’s second score made the next stop matter more. The Eagles forced a punt, Robinson got a hand to it and Kenny Moore II recovered the ball for a touchdown. That brought Philadelphia within 31–24. A blocked punt sometimes changes starting position and leaves the offense with several plays still to make. Moore’s return made it a score immediately. The Eagles had improved their position without needing to put another offensive drive on the clock.

Why the game still came down to fourth down

Dallas reached 38 points and still led after Makai Lemon’s late touchdown made it 38–36. The Eagles’ two-point try failed after a penalty on the first attempt, according to the team’s play-by-play. That left a field goal as a way to win if Philadelphia could get the ball back and advance from wherever its next possession began. It also gave Dallas a chance to stay ahead simply by holding the ball through the remaining seconds.

The Cowboys faced fourth-and-short on Philadelphia’s side of the field. Robinson got to Dak Prescott for his first NFL sack, and the change of possession gave the Eagles the ball around midfield. The value of the play is easy to see in the distance Elliott ultimately had to kick. Even a team with a kicker capable of trying from 59 yards needs a place to start. Robinson’s two special and defensive plays affected the score first, then the field position from which Philadelphia could go after the lead.

There was still a difficult sequence before the attempt. A defensive pass-interference call helped move Philadelphia into Dallas territory. Smith got out of bounds on a short reception to stop the clock, per the team’s full recap. By the time Elliott lined up, the Eagles had managed to put a difficult but meaningful kick on the table. The NFL’s Week 12 highlights show the 59-yarder and report two seconds left when Philadelphia took the lead. Andrew Mukuba’s interception ended Dallas’s last play.

What the ending says about the rest of the game

Milton’s total of four touchdowns is a useful summary of the comeback but it can hide where the performance was strongest. The touchdowns came in different ways, and the passes outside the pocket depended partly on receivers staying available while the plan changed. Smith’s second score mattered twice because it gave the defense a chance to put Dallas back in a punting situation. Later, Lemon’s catch moved the game to within a kick. The individual plays deserve attention because of the work each made possible.

Philadelphia put up 22 points in the fourth quarter while Dallas added seven, according to the team box score. That difference provides context for why the late touchdown and the kick were both necessary. Dallas running back Javonte Williams still finished with 101 yards and two rushing scores, and CeeDee Lamb recorded 134 receiving yards. The comeback overcame production from both sides of the Dallas offense.

Dallas had enough control early to make the deficit real. Philadelphia’s recap records that the Cowboys converted six of seven first-half third downs. That success put the Eagles in a position where they needed an efficient response on several kinds of possession. It also makes the late fourth-down stop worth seeing on its own. A defense that had already had trouble getting Dallas off the field produced the one stop it could not delay.

The most satisfying way to revisit the ending is to start before the kick. Watch the blocked punt to see how seven points arrived without an offensive possession. Then see how the Eagles responded to the missed conversion, and what changed when Robinson reached Prescott. The field goal gave the comeback a clear final image. The reason it was possible was the work required to keep the game within reach whenever the Cowboys appeared to have another way to close it out.

The NFL schedule records a final of 39–38. The league and team clips give that result its movement. A 21-point comeback still needs a final possession, and Philadelphia was able to make that possession feel earned long before the ball left Elliott’s foot.

Sources

Game Recap: Eagles 39, Cowboys 38 — Philadelphia Eagles, November 26, 2026

Joe Milton rockets the Eagles into biggest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history — PhiladelphiaEagles.com, November 27, 2026 as displayed

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, Week 12 Game Center — Philadelphia Eagles, November 26, 2026

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys highlights | Week 12 — NFL, November 26, 2026

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