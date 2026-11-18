Scrooge McDuck has never needed much encouragement to count his money. A new holiday comic asks him to count something harder to measure: the people who still want to spend Christmas with him. Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol #1 reaches its listed release date today, November 18, with Louise Simonson writing a self-contained adventure that brings Disney’s famously thrifty duck back to the season that introduced him. Marvel’s weekly release listing includes the issue among this Wednesday’s arrivals. [1]

The comic’s premise sends Scrooge through three magical adventures after he chooses his fortune over a family Christmas. Donald Duck, Huey, Dewey, Louie and other familiar Duckburg figures appear in the publisher’s description. This is release-day coverage of a previously announced book, rather than a claim that Marvel unveiled it this morning. The distinction matters for readers deciding what is arriving in stores now and what is still only being previewed. [1][2]

A complete story for the holiday shelf

Retailer Kings Comics identifies the publication as a one-shot, credits Simonson with the script and Walter Simonson with the cover, and gives November 18 as its release date. Its Australian price should not be mistaken for a U.S. cover price. VerseDB’s issue record lists a 40-page, all-ages comic with a U.S. cover price of $5.99. It also lists several contributing artists, including Paolo Mottura and Fabio Celoni. Buyers should check the edition and local price with their own shop. [2][3]

For a reader who mostly encounters comics through elaborate shared universes, the one-shot format has an immediate advantage. There is a clearly identified starting point and a finite commitment. A holiday story can be bought, read and revisited without requiring a map of several monthly series. That does not make it artistically simpler. It puts more pressure on the creators to establish the situation, develop the emotional turn and make the ending feel earned within one publication.

The seasonal setting also gives the book a different life on the shelf. An event comic often points urgently toward next month’s installment. A Christmas comic can become something a family returns to at the same time each year. Whether this particular issue earns that place will depend on the finished work. Its format, however, makes that kind of repeat reading possible without asking the reader to reconstruct a much larger publishing schedule.

Why Christmas already belongs to Scrooge

The connection is older than DuckTales. Disney’s D23 history identifies Carl Barks’s Christmas on Bear Mountain, published in Four Color #178 in December 1947, as Scrooge McDuck’s debut. D23 describes a character initially conceived as an irritable seasonal antagonist who developed into a much more sympathetic adventure lead. Its account connects the original characterization with the Dickensian namesake. The new comic therefore returns to a theme embedded in Scrooge’s beginnings. [4]

D23’s character encyclopedia also places Scrooge across several media: his own comics, Scrooge McDuck and Money, Mickey’s Christmas Carol and DuckTales. Those appearances explain why different generations may arrive at the new issue with different versions of him in mind. One reader may picture a globe-trotting comic adventurer; another may remember an animated holiday performance. A successful new story has room to draw on that familiarity while still establishing its own version of the character. [5]

There is a useful creative tension in putting Scrooge at the center of a story about generosity. His determination and resourcefulness are part of his appeal. If an adaptation treats every one of those qualities as a mistake, it risks losing the character readers came to see. A more interesting holiday story asks where persistence becomes stubbornness, where independence becomes isolation, and whether a person can keep a distinctive personality while making better choices.

The old story leaves room for a new argument

Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol supplies a durable dramatic structure: a person who believes his life is settled is forced to see it from outside his own narrow perspective. Past, present and future become different ways of testing a familiar explanation. The past challenges the idea that someone has always been exactly as they are. The present exposes lives continuing beyond that person’s attention. The future turns a habit into a consequence. That structure remains legible even when the setting and cast change. [6]

For a comics adaptation, time is particularly flexible. A page can place two moments beside one another without needing a cinematic transition. A repeated image can change meaning because the reader now knows more about the person looking at it. Panels can make an empty room feel expansive or a crowded family gathering feel close. Those are possibilities of the medium, rather than claims about specific pages in this issue, which this preview does not review.

Comedy can also carry the argument without turning the book into a lecture. A character who can calculate the value of a treasure instantly may still misunderstand the value of an invitation. The mismatch is funny because the reader can recognize both kinds of intelligence. The emotional payoff becomes stronger when the character discovers something through action, rather than simply receiving a speech explaining what the audience already knows.

The presence of a familiar extended family creates another opportunity. A holiday gathering is not valuable only because the central figure eventually appreciates it. The other characters have their own energy, impatience, affection and priorities. Giving those relationships space can make the world seem to exist beyond the protagonist’s problem. That is one of the qualities worth watching for when reading any new version of a much-adapted story.

What to look for when the issue arrives

The most useful first question is whether the comic makes Scrooge’s initial decision believable. A convincing change needs a convincing starting point. The next is whether its magical journeys reveal different things, rather than repeating the same message with new scenery. Finally, the ending needs an action that demonstrates the change. A declaration of generosity means more when the reader sees what it costs the character to act differently.

Collectors and casual readers can approach the release with different priorities. Someone buying a particular cover should confirm that edition before ordering. Someone choosing a family read can focus on the complete story and the listed audience rating. Neither choice requires treating a variant cover as a different narrative or assuming a seasonal publication must be scarce. The release information establishes a comic arriving now; it does not establish future availability or collectibility.

Scrooge’s long history gives this one-shot a recognizable foundation, but recognition alone is not the whole attraction. The enduring pleasure of a holiday adaptation lies in watching a familiar personality meet a familiar moral problem and finding a fresh detail in the encounter. This Wednesday’s issue offers a new place to look for that detail, with Duckburg’s most determined accumulator facing the possibility that his best Christmas treasure cannot fit inside a money bin.

Sources and reporting credit

[1] Marvel | November 18 new comics release list. November 16, 2026; indexed publisher listing; direct fetch restricted.

[2] Kings Comics | Uncle Scrooge: A Christmas Carol #1. Accessed November 18, 2026.

[3] VerseDB | Issue specifications and creative credits. Accessed November 18, 2026.

[4] D23 | The Duck With Three Cubic Acres of Cash. Accessed November 18, 2026.

[5] D23 | Scrooge McDuck character encyclopedia. Accessed November 18, 2026.

[6] Charles Dickens | A Christmas Carol, public-domain original. 1843; literary background, not current reporting.