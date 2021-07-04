As The CW usually does, they went and released a new synopsis for Superman And Lois. This time it’s the Superman And Lois 1×13 synopsis and the episode is titled “Fail Safe”! Superman And Lois continues to impress, especially after that huge reveal a few episodes ago.

This is the episode that is going to fly onto The CW on July 20. The synopsis doesn’t actually reveal much, which is actually pretty standard fare, but this one seems extra vague for some reason. As we inch towards the season finale though, it’s possible they’re trying to reveal as little as possible.

The series isn’t concerned with throwing some very big curveballs, so who knows what the rest has in store for us? For example, they revealed a few weeks ago who Morgan Edge really is. It turns out he’s Kal-El’s brother, Tal-Rho.

Superman seemed to have given in to his demands the last time we saw the two of them, but the synopsis seems to hint that Superman may not be done yet. Enough of that though, by now you’re probably dying to read the synopsis for yourself, so here you go!

TENSION – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#113). The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Jai Jamison & Kristi Korzec.

So, there you have it. A little bit… a very tiny bit of what we can expect from the Superman And Lois episode coming on July 20. What did you think of the Superman And Lois 1×13 synopsis? Let us know down in the comments!

