Supergirl: Final Season Will Establish Supergirl As Stronger Than Superman Reportedly!

GiantFreakinRobot is reporting that the final season of Supergirl is going to establish something shocking. The final season will establish Supergirl as stronger than Superman in the Arrowverse! Though, this isn’t completely unheard of. The series did something exactly like this during season 2. That was when they first introduced Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman.

They have a “trusted and proven” source that is telling them that establishing this is important before the show ends. They don’t know when or how only that it is coming. They also seem to think that it could happen as late as the final episode.

Maybe they want to add it in just to… add it in. There doesn’t seem to be any reason they would want to do this. Not one I can think so, in fact, it seems downright odd to make it a plot point so late in the show’s life.

But maybe it will end up being awesome? We haven’t seen it yet, and aren’t even sure it will happen so we’ll save our judgement for now! Still, it will be interesting if it does happen. And some fans may be less surprised than others!

We’ve learned a long time ago that Kara is stronger than her cousin where the comic books are concerned. Season 2 of the show brought it up, as well. There’s never been a canon reason why this is, but characters have tried to figure it out before. Mostly, it’s just amounted to theories.

The problem is if this is introduced randomly, and at the last second, it won’t make much sense. Everyone is hoping that Supergirl goes out on a high note, I mean, no one wants a bad series finale. So here’s hoping it’s introduced for a good reason if it is at all.

If the final season will establish Supergirl as stronger than Superman, how will you feel? Let us know in the comments.

Supergirl will be back later this summer to air the rest of its episodes.