Superman: Dean Cain HATES Cancel Culture And Attacks Seth Rogen Over It!

Regardless of which side you fall on, you probably have an opinion on cancel culture. Some people love it and find it necessary, others think it’s stupid and pointless. The same is true for celebrities, some who have been speaking out. One of those is Dean Cain, a former Superman actor. Dean Cain HATES cancel culture and had some strong words for Seth Rogen.

Having an opinion is one thing, but it can feel a little preachy when it comes from a celebrity. A lot of people are starting to think that they should keep their opinions to themselves. It never seems to end well, and someone’s feelings always end up getting hurt.

See, whenever a celebrity speaks out it’s almost a guarantee that half of their fanbase is going to be pissed off. Look at what happened with Gina Carano and The Mandalorian!

Others like Chris Pratt never said anything at all. Instead, the internet jumped to conclusions about him based on certain things they’ve seen him do. Chris Pratt is a perfect example of damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

Dean Cain isn’t saying anything political, instead, he’s talking about cancel culture directly. The former Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actor has been responding to what’s been going on with Seth Rogen lately.

Here’s what he had to say.

“I think Seth’s dead wrong. I’ve got to agree with Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, 100%. There’s no question about it. Look, Seth. I like Seth, he’s a good actor, I like his movies, he’s fun, but I just disagree with him completely, This woke culture is out of control. Seth Rogen has said a lot of stupid stuff in his days, like this, and he’ll say more stupid stuff.”

Guess Superman isn’t a fan of people being canceled.