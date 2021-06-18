So, for a while, it looked like Henry Cavill was done with the role of Superman. It honestly wasn’t looking good. Especially with the announcement of a black Superman-led film. Discovery just recently merged with Warner though, meaning there are some new people in charge. And it’s possible Discovery wants to bring Henry Cavill back as Superman.

I know what you’re thinking! It’s not as ridiculous as it might sound, not once we start breaking it down. Let’s start with the fact that fans love Henry Cavill. So much so that when the new Superman film was officially announced… they were pissed.

Since the merger, there have been some rumors going around. They claim that several people over at the company might be up for being fired. All of the names mentioned have ties to wanting to end the Snyderverse, or so the rumor claims.

When you really start thinking about it a little deeper, it makes sense, too. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was incredibly well-received. Fans loved it and their voices afterward were clear. They absolutely wanted more. Well, Warner doesn’t seem interested in delivering.

If Warner isn’t interested, maybe Discovery is. After all, the purpose of any company is to make money. And right now, if you ask any DC fan, the best way to get that money would be with the Snyderverse,

In addition to all of that Henry Cavill has said himself numerous times that he’d love to come back. He loves the role, he loves Superman and he loves the films. In fact, he might even be the one reaching out to Discovery Media, according to WeGotThisCovered. If Henry Cavill can make this happen we’ll love him that much more.

What do you guys think about all of this, though? Do you want to see the return of Cavill and the SnyderVerse? We know we would! Bring Henry Cavill back! Let us know in the comments!