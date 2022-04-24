Ozark: Jason Bateman Says Series ‘Sort-Of’ Gets a Happy Ending

The Byrde family in Ozark, Missouri, has been living in fear for a while now, with the danger only increasing. But according to Jason Bateman, a good ending isn’t out of the question.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor addressed the question of whether or not Chase will survive.

“With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not? And so he said, ‘I want it to be a happy ending, but there’s got to be a little of a, Well, is it happy for them?’ Hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping.”

In Ozark, things weren’t looking too good for the Byrde family when last we saw them. When their scheme to work with drug kingpin Omar (Felix Solis) goes sour, Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are in a tough spot. The FBI is unable to utilize Omar as an informant because he

Even the youngsters are not left unscathed. Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) is at war with his family because he discovers his mother murdered their uncle, while Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) has grown more loyal to the criminal lives they lead and decided not to go to college to assist their business instead.

The Byrdes aren’t off to a good start in season 4, either. It shows the family in a van driving down the road, and things appear to be going well as they talk about their future prospects. The FBI comes up, but it looks like the group is moving forward with its plans until a truck swerves in front of them,

What if, in the future, Bateman was attempting to tell us something about a “limping” Ozark? This may be what Bateman meant when he said, “limping.” In shows where people turn to a life of crime, there are often negative consequences. Breaking Bad didn’t end particularly well for Walter White and Killing Eve fans also know that things didn’t end all they well too.

Season 4 of Ozark is the final season, and it will premiere on Netflix April 29.