Netflix: Christina Ricci Returns to ‘Addams Family’ in a Mysterious Role

It appears that The Addams Family fans have scored their goal; Christina Ricci has just been confirmed to appear in the new Netflix series on a recurring basis. Back in 1991, Ricci played Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonenfeld’s The Addams Family, and when reports of the Netflix show surfaced, fans set up a petition to get her on board the new show!

Yes, it’s true — the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character *snap snap* — Netflix (@netflix) March 21, 2022

X and Scream star Jenna Ortega will star in Wednesday as the titular character, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman portraying Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively.

Thora Birch, who had to leave production due to a family emergency, was also set to be part of the show. Producers previously stated that Birch’s character would not be recast, but that they intended to develop a new person altogether.

Wednesday comes from Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, and will be directed by Tim Burton. According to Variety, Netflix has described the show as a

“sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy. [Wednesday] attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Tim Burton is bringing Wednesday Addams to Netflix in a live-action coming-of-age series! Burton will also make his TV directorial debut on the sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy pic.twitter.com/8ei3wIUrxq — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2021

Wednesday was previously seen in Showtime’s blockbuster show Yellowjackets, as well as the current Matrix installment, Matrix: Resurrections. Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, and Tommie Earl Jenkins star in Wednesday. Production is currently underway in Romania, with a release date expected later this year on Netflix.