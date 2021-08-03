Margot Robbie Talks Suicide Squad Ayer Cut!

With The Suicide Squad out shortly, it’s funny to think that everyone is talking about the previous Suicide Squad movie. Fans are pushing to release the Ayer cut after David Ayer released a statement about his experience making the previous film.

We’ve heard responses from a ton of The Suicide Squad cast, including Margot Robbie. Unlike some of her co-stars though she seems almost indifferent to the whole situation.

She does state she’d like to see it, but that’s not specific to the Ayer cut. She says it’s complicated, and that she’d love to see every version of every movie she’s ever been in.

Here’s the clip, courtesy of Variety.

“I think that is all a very complicated situation.” the Harley Quinn actress said, before going on to say “I would want to see the cut of every movie I’ve been a part of that I’ve never seen. You know, the funny thing is that… as an actor, I’ve not seen it until half the country has seen it. Sometimes, I see it after millions of people have seen it. You don’t get to see the different iterations along the way unless you’re a producer. So yeah, I didn’t get to see it until it was out in theaters.”

Ayer was very vocal about how different his cut of the film was, even back when Suicide Squad first launched. Whether or not Warner Bros will actually release it has yet to be determined.

Ayer’s description of the film makes it sound like a completely different movie.

“My cut is intricate and and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director’s cut – it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it.”

For now you can catch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max this Friday and in move theaters as well!