Loki was a huge freaking hit, and definitely the most impactful of the Disney+ shows! The ending of the first season of Loki will be felt throughout the MCU for the next little while for sure. With the multiverse branching out the way it is, we now understand what’s going on with Doctor Strange and Spider-Man! Now, surprisingly, Loki is changing directors for season 2!

In some rather sad news, it seems like Kate Herron won’t be returning for the second season of Loki. This is surprising because everything we’ve heard so far indicates she had a blast working on the series. We doubt there’s any maliciousness going on, though.

At least Kate Herron can rest easy, knowing that she helped set up several future Marvel projects. As we mentioned above there are several Marvel films that will be exploring the fallout of the Loki season finale.