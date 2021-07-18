Loki Is Changing Directors For Season 2!
Loki was a huge freaking hit, and definitely the most impactful of the Disney+ shows! The ending of the first season of Loki will be felt throughout the MCU for the next little while for sure. With the multiverse branching out the way it is, we now understand what’s going on with Doctor Strange and Spider-Man! Now, surprisingly, Loki is changing directors for season 2!
In some rather sad news, it seems like Kate Herron won’t be returning for the second season of Loki. This is surprising because everything we’ve heard so far indicates she had a blast working on the series. We doubt there’s any maliciousness going on, though.
At least Kate Herron can rest easy, knowing that she helped set up several future Marvel projects. As we mentioned above there are several Marvel films that will be exploring the fallout of the Loki season finale.
Herron spoke with THR, where she announced she wasn’t returning. She said at the time, “I would say that when I joined Loki, it was always going to be those six episodes. We were treating it like a movie, and we were running it like a movie. We weren’t doing it in the showrunner system. So it was a lot to direct these six episodes, and I gave it all of my energy and everything I had in my soul and in my heart. I threw everything I loved about Marvel at it. So I always intended just to do these six.
It was such a massive compliment and a delight that as we got much later into production, Marvel and Disney were like, ‘Ah, man. This is excellent, and we want to keep going.’ So I just feel like my part is done, but I’m really excited to see where it’s going to go next,” she said afterwards, talking about how the show got renewed later on in production, “So I gave it all that I have, and it came from a place of love. I really enjoyed working on it, and I hope to work with Marvel again in the future. They changed my life, and I just love Marvel as I’m sure people can tell from the amount of Easter eggs and references I did throughout it.”
She finished with, “But I just feel like I’ve done my part with Loki, at least for now, and I’m excited to see where it goes next as a fan,”
Alexander is passionate about gaming, comics and anime. Most things fandom related!