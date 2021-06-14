Loki Episode 2 Pictures Released By Disney!

Loki aired its first episode last week, and fans are still freaking out over the entire thing. We finally got a good sense of what the show is going to be like going forward. The idea of Loki teaming up with the TVA to hunt another variant is more than intriguing. If you can’t wait for episode 2, well… Loki episode 2 pictures were released by Disney!

This article will contain spoilers for the first episode of Loki on Disney+. You’ve been warned!

The two stills were shared via social media, and we’re going to share that tweet just a little below! The pictures don’t reveal very much, as expected. One does feature Loki with his own TVA jacket, though. The other is him with Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15.

In case you’ve forgotten how the first episode ended, let us remind you. It ended with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) asking Loki for help. He needs the Asgardian’s help to hunt another version of him! That’s right Loki is going to be hunting Loki!

That definitely puts the whole situation into something of a gray area, which is what drew Kate Herron to the show in the first place!

“In terms of the themes, I love grey areas. The show is really about what makes someone truly good or what makes someone truly bad, and are we either of those things? Loki is in that grey area,” she said while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s exciting to be able to tell a story like that. As a director and a writer, you don’t necessarily understand why you are making these stories. Something I keep getting drawn back into is identity. [Herron’s Netflix series] Sex Education, we spoke a lot about identity and feeling like an outsider but actually finding your people. I feel the same with Loki. It’s a show about identity and self-acceptance and for me, that’s also what drew me in.”

You can already check out the first episode of Loki on Disney+! What did you think of the Loki episode 2 pictures!