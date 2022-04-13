‘Knuckledust’ Murder Mystery Popular Streaming

There are several movies that mix various genre elements in order to generate a unique cinematic mix, but it’s safe to say the overall track record has been hit-or-miss. However, 2020’s Knuckledust was excellent; however, the outcome wasn’t quite sufficient for a great primary concept.

In Hard Eight, writer and director James Kermack lays the groundwork by having police discover an underground fighting club for top fighters with seven levels that delve deep into the earth. They continue on, eventually finding a trail of dead bodies with only one survivor. Is it true, as the legend has it, that Moe Dunford’s Hard Eight is the last surviving person in an inexplicable slaughter?

There are many references to Fight Club and The Raid throughout, as well as nods to the films of Quentin Tarantino, Guy Ritchie, and other directors. Kermack does a passable job attempting to modify a twisting, gritty crime thriller that’s also disguised as a murder mystery with his own spin on it.

The film’s negative Rotten Tomatoes score of 57% and user rating of 43 percent suggest that it didn’t quite hit the mark, despite its newfound popularity on streaming. The hard-hitting hybrid, according to FlixPatrol, is currently the 25th most-watched film on Prime Video’s.