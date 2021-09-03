Both Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck are great, so hearing that they’re going to be working together is great. It’s been five years since The Accountant came back, but that hasn’t stopped a sequel from being announced. Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck are making an Accountant 2… and possibly a third one!

Ben Affleck is an amazing actor, everyone knows this. He’s made headlines recently for his work as Batman, and his eventual return to that role. He’s filming The Flash right now, which will see his Batman alongside Michael Keaton’s.

Jon Bernthal has also been in a couple of comic book adaptations including The Walking Dead and The Punisher. In fact, he was so great in The Punisher fans are begging to have him return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Whether or not this will happen is still up in the air.

The film received mixed reviews when it came out but it was a financial success. It had a relatively small budget, and it didn’t make a ton… but it at least made more than it spent, which is the important part. At the very least it was obviously enough to announce a sequel.

Gavin O’Connor, the director, just confirmed the new film, which is awesome! Here’s what he said!

“We literally just closed that deal. We’re doing The Accountant again. I’ve always wanted to do three because what, the second one’s going to be more with, we’re going to integrate his brother into the story. So there’ll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie’s going to be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on steroids’. The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going be a buddy picture.” he told Cinema Blend

I should note the film was actually announced years ago, technically, it’s just now that we’re getting any news about it!

Are you happy that Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck are making an Accountant 2?