James Gunn is directing another DC movie, it seems! Warner Bros must have liked his work on The Suicide Squad since they’re all too happy to bring him back for another project! DC Films president Walter Hamada even confirmed it himself!

Gunn seems to be going from Marvel, to DC and back again! He directed the critically acclaimed Guardians Of The Galaxy films and is even working on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which will come out… eventually. After that, though, it seems he’s returning to DC for a new project!

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Hamada, where he said “Gunn is always welcome back, whatever he wants to do. He really has a vision and he’s a great partner with us. Whenever he wants to come back, we’re ready for him,” said Hamada. “He’ll be back. We have more stuff planned.”

It would make sense that Warner Bros would want to bring him back. It sounds like making The Suicide Squad was a pretty smooth affair. The film finished under budget and they didn’t have to do any extra days of photography. That almost never happens.

It also sounds like Warner Bros left the man alone. For once they actually let a director on a DC movie do what they wanted to do, and it seems like it paid off in spades.

John Cena, playing Peacemaker in the film, confirmed all this while talking with the outlet as well. He spoke to them, in full costume might I add, and said “This is what happens when you leave a brilliant man alone with his thoughts. I didn’t even hear what it was [before saying yes], and when I heard it was Peacemaker, I was extra excited.”

You’ll be able to see the film Gunn created in a matter of days. The film comes out on Friday both in theatres and on HBO Max! Meanwhile, are you happy Gunn is directing another DC movie?