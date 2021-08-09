Idris Elba Could Be Returning To The MCU As Heimdall!

Heimdall (Idris Elba) could be returning to the MCU! He just recently appeared in The Suicide Squad but the actor might not be done in the Marvel universe just yet! He’s been teasing a return for some time, hinting as much but now it’s looking more likely than ever!

He spoke to Entertainment Weekly recently, where he said “I think the constraints of the sort of superhero universe are none, so everything is possible. I think that Heimdall is an amazing character and still exists.”

This isn’t the only evidence we’ve seen that signals his return, though! Thor: Love And Thunder was filming in Australia, and Elba was actually spotted there with the rest of the cast! He attended the party with some of his former coworkers who are confirmed to be appearing in the film.

The director of the next Thor film, Taika Waititi has made some bold promises in regards to the next Thor film. He says it’s going to be absolutely crazy, and a Heimdall revival would certainly fall in line with that.

Back in June when they wrapped filming, Waititi said on Instagram “And that’s a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don’t look cool I know that. This film is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.”

Thor: Love And Thunder will also feature the return of Natalie Portman, who will be picking up the hammer! Rumor has it she will be taking over as Thor in the MCU for the foreseeable future!