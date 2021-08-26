Here’s How Much Henry Cavill Made For Each Episode Of The Witcher! It’s A Lot!

The Witcher has got to be one of the most popular shows on Netflix at this point. It certainly seems like it is, and one of the fan favorites too! The firsts season was an absolutely phenomenal journey from beginning to end, and Henry Cavill was amazing. As always, of course. Whether he’s Superman or Geralt, he kicks butt! He also made a lot of money for The Witcher. Here’s how much Henry Cavill made for each episode of The Witcher!

Variety revealed in a report how much money Henry Cavill made for each episode of The Witcher, and it is an impressive sum. Take a moment to guess before we give you the answer. Just for fun, let’s see how close you get!

Did you make your guess yet?

Henry Cavill is reportedly paid $400,000 per episode! Now, the details are a little scarce here. We have no idea if that figure is for both seasons 1 and 2 or just for season 2, but it seems more likely that it is for the second season of The Witcher.

The Witcher has been awesome so far and fans are really eager for the second season to come. It’s coming soon, too! But it’s not just the main series. There are several spin-offs in development, though these won’t include Cavill as far as we know.

One of these spin-offs has already released, actually. The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf is an anime film set in the universe of The Witcher Netflix series, and as of this article being published has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since The Witcher has been released many people have also gone to check out The Witcher video games and the original novels as well. The novels provided the source material for the series.

So, that’s how much Henry Cavill made for each episode of The Witcher. The Witcher season 2 will be on Netflix on December 17th, 2021! Are you ready?