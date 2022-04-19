Genesis Series Streaming Views Increase

Franchises, like most things in life, have a sell-by date. At various stages, stretching a franchise over its sell-by date has necessitated sequels, reboots, sidequels, legacyquels, reimaginings, reinventions, and other buzzwords. When it came to Genesis in Spanish horror series REC‘s narrative took the movie as a parallelquel.

It may seem like a made-up phrase, but it’s a real term that refers to a movie set in the same period as prior installments, albeit from a different perspective. Genesis took an easier filmmaking approach rather than mixing handheld and discovered footage zombie stories as REC and REC2 had done previously.

The first two films take place one after the other, but co-writer and director Paco Plaza returns to the start to shift the story several miles away and a few hours earlier. When their guests become infected by a virus that transforms them into flesh-eating cannibals, a pair of newlyweds are celebrating their wedding.

REC3: Genesis, which debuted in March 2012, was the least successful of the three by a long shot. However, this week it has been doing quite well on streaming with FlixPatrol recognizing it as one of the most popular items on iTunes.

Genesis is not only a prequel to, but also contains information that connects the first three installments together more fully. It’s a daring and ambitious approach to expand a mythology, but it didn’t go over so well with audiences at 42 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.