Everything Hitting The Streaming Services This Weekend! August 13-15 2021!
Keeping it nice and simple today. Here’s a list of everything hitting the major streaming services this weekend! That’s the weekend of August 13-15! And this list includes Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max! Here’s everything hitting the streaming services this weekend!
As usual, you’ll find a little bit of everything on this list, so if you’re looking for something to watch you’re probably covered! We’re getting a new episode of The Bad Batch, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiere. Those are just two highlights in this list.
Meanwhile, some Jurassic Park films are headed to HBO Max if you need your dinosaur fix! That makes it the perfect time to revisit the dinosaur-centric films, especially if you have some free time this weekend.
Why don’t you take a look at the list, and leave a comment telling us what you’re planning on watching. Tell us what you’re most excited to watch too, we want to hear all about it!
Me, personally? I’ll definitely be checking out The Bad Batch!
August 13
NETFLIX
Beckett — NETFLIX FILM
Brand New Cherry Flavor — NETFLIX SERIES
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific — NETFLIX FAMILY
Gone for Good — NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom — NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Aquamarine
Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. “Sharks Gone Rogue”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – New Episode
HULU
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)
Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
August 14
HBO MAX
Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
August 15
NETFLIX
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
HBO MAX
The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
The Hate U Give (2018)
Silo (2019)
Hopefully you enjoyed the list of everything hitting the streaming services this weekend!
