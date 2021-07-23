Everything Hitting The Major Streaming Services This Weekend! July 23 – July 25 2021
Here’s everything coming to the major streaming services this weekend! Thanks to WeGotThisCovered for the list!
July 23
NETFLIX
A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY
Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM
Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM
Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES
Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks – Premiere
Stuntman – Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 211 “Showtime”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 113 “Infested”
HBO MAX
Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)
July 24
NETFLIX
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
HBO MAX
Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
Alexander is passionate about gaming, comics and anime. Most things fandom related!