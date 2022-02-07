Elizabeth Henstridge Speaks About Joining MCU

Elizabeth Henstridge, a star of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, has two opinions about returning to play Jemma Simmons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the show on ABC will recall that it began with a strong connection to Marvel Studios’ films. It began as a spin-off of The Avengers, and it frequently included episodes that led into or concluded other films such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Thor: The Dark World, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. But as time passed, the show’s connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity became more and more tenuous.

The notion that things are different has never been stronger. Not to mention Spider-Men who predate the MCU‘s existence, Marvel Netflix series actors showing up in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows, as well as characters from previous Marvel eras, it appears that nothing is off limits when it comes to possible returning Marvel legacy heroes.

Speaking to Henstridge about her new Apple TV+ series Suspicion, ComicBook.com reminded her of this. When asked if she’d want to reprise her role as Simmons in the MCU or be satisfied with how Agents of SHIELD concluded, she responded, “Yes to both.”

“I’m satisfied with how it ended,” Henstridge says. “I think at the end of season five we thought that that was it and then to get two more seasons was just such a joy and I feel like we so much. I loved how it ended. I didnt think that I would ever feel ready to walk away from that show, and I think the writers did a really great job.”

And still, she says, “I’m so proud of that final episode and I think, yeah, we left it in a beautiful spot. But equally, I loved being on that show, I loved the family, I loved playing Simmons, so yeah, I’d always be open to reprising the role, definitely.”

SHIELD’s heroes were given a satisfactory conclusion in Agents of SHIELD. Simmons and her husband, Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), turned in their badges and guns for good when their daughter Alya was born. That isn’t to say, however, that there aren’t still variants operating SHIELD’s mission. Fans were divided about what would happen next, but one thing was certain: Loki wouldn’t get around to telling Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) about his resurrection. It didn’t happen, but you never know what’s coming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Netflix has released Agents of SHIELD. The first two episodes of Suspicion are now available on Apple TV+.